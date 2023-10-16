Twinkling Watermelon's Choi Hyun Wook rejects offer for Sweet Home PD's new drama rumored to star Go Min Si

Twinkling Watermelon's actor Choi Hyun Wook has turned down an offer for a new drama series by the Descendants of The Sun PD Lee Eung Bok. Previously, Youth Of May actress Go Min Si was reported to be part of the new drama series. Choi Hyun Wook is known for projects like Taxi Driver and Racket Boys. PD Lee Eung Bok is known to work on dramas like Mr. Sunshine, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and more.

Choi Hyun Wook rejects offer for new drama series

It has been reported that Twenty-five Twenty-one fame actor Choi Hyun Wook has declined to star in an upcoming drama series said to be directed by PD Lee Eung Bok. The reason cited by Twinkling Watermelon's actor is the scheduling conflicts that led to this decision. Previously it was reported that the Youth Of May actress Go Min Si along with Choi Hyun Wook were in talks to star in this drama series that the latter has declined to be a part of.

The production team is now looking for a new male lead after Choi Hyun Wook's rejection. The drama has been named I Am Against My Love. The upcoming drama series reflects that story of choosing between reuniting with an ex-lover or meeting someone new. It is about expanding their relationship with someone we know so well or making efforts towards knowing a complete stranger. Choi Hyun Wook was offered the role of Kim Tae Kyung and Go Min Si was offered the role of Hong Jae Bi.

Choi Hyun Wook's latest activities

Choi Hyun Wook was recently embroiled in a controversy over the proper disposal of cigarette butt and holding hands with a woman. However, the former issue caught more attention owing to South Korea's strict laws about smoking and its proper disposal. Choi Hyun Wook was seen throwing a cigarette butt on the road in a designated no-smoking area. The video was widely circulated online, leading to him and his agency releasing a formal statement apologizing about the incident. Later on, Choi Hyun Wook was fined 50,000 KRW for the improper disposal of a Cigarette butt.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Twinkling Watermelon's Choi Hyun Wook's agency issues statement on fine for improper cigarette butt disposal