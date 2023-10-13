Twinkling Watermelon's Choi Hyun Wook's agency issues statement on fine for improper cigarette butt disposal

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to nicotine/cigarettes.

On October 12 Twinkling Watermelon’s star Choi Hyun Wook's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement addressing reports about the actor receiving a fine for improperly disposing of cigarette butts. The 21-year-old actor gained attention when a video of him holding hands with a girl and smoking circulated widely on the internet. He was fined for illegally disposing of cigarette butts.

Choi Hyun Wook’s agency responds

On October 12, a representative from the Gangnam District Office in Seoul informed the Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghyang that they have examined the video capturing Choi Hyun Wook improperly discarding cigarette butts along with supporting evidence. Consequently, they have initiated the process of imposing a fine in accordance with Article 8, Paragraph 1 of the Waste Management Act.

Gold Medalist, Choi Hyun Wook's agency also released an official statement to Star News. They acknowledged the video evidence, conducted a thorough review of the fine procedures, and promptly completed the payment. The agency expressed their apologies once again to fans for any concerns caused.

According to reports, the Gangnam Police fined Choi Hyun-wook for smoking and disposing of a cigarette in a non-designated smoking area. Given South Korea's allocated smoking zones, the actions of the Twinkling Watermelon actor were considered problematic.

Choi Hyun Wook’s controversy

Following the viral spread of the video, civil complaints were lodged with the Gangnam District Office, triggering a legal response and an official inquiry. The rising actor was subsequently fined 50,000 KRW (37.40 USD), a typical penalty for the improper disposal of cigarette butts, tissue, and small amounts of trash.

Under South Korean laws, smoking is confined to designated areas, and discarding cigarette butts and minor waste outside these designated disposal zones is strictly prohibited. The actor, recognizing the gravity of the situation, had previously issued an apology. In this statement, Choi Hyun Wook extended his regrets to fans, writers, directors, staff, and officials, acknowledging his irresponsibility. Concluding his apology, he pledged to accept any criticism and advice with an open mind, committing to a more mature approach in the future.

Gold Medalist, the agency representing Choi Hyun Wook, also released an official statement addressing the incident. They emphasized the actor's self-reflection and admission of fault, offering apologies to anyone who may have been inconvenienced or affected by the situation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with addiction, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

