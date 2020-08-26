  1. Home
Twitterati trends #BoycottMirzapur2 due to Ali Fazal's tweet on anti CAA protests: Desh se badhkar kuch nahi

While there was initial excitement for Mirzapur Season 2, a 2019 tweet by Ali Fazal has irked Twitterati who called for a ban on the show. Check out some of the netizens' tweets demanding #BoycottMirzapur2 below.
August 26, 2020
It was Ali Fazal himself who made the happy announcement via a voiceover that his critically acclaimed web series Mirzapur, which was adored by the audience as well, had finally got a release date for the highly-awaited second season. Fans will get to see Guddu yet again on October 23. Along with Ali, Mirzapur cast is boasting of major star power including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Dugal along with new additions: Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar.

However, netizens are now demanding a boycott of Mirzapur 2. That's right! On Twitter, #BoycottMirzapur2 was amongst the top trend with Twitterati targeting Fazal. Moreover, it's the 33-year-old actor's particular December 2019 tweet on the anti-CAA protests that has put him under fire. "Protests: Suru majboori mein kiye thhey, ab maja aa raha hai," Ali had earlier tweeted. Twitter user @saumyakumary gave three counters on why a boycott on Mirzapur 2 is necessary. This includes bringing Sadak 2's boycott demands into the picture, teaching a lesson to the makers to not cast people who apparently incite hate and even questioning netizens on what they would do if something happened to their own house by rioters.

Check out some tweets on #BoycottMirzapur2 below:

Do you agree that there should be a boycott on Mirzapur 2? Will you be watching the second season? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur creator Puneet Krishna had earlier said on the second season, "The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been simply overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we’re certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel."

