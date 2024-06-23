TWS sets new personal record with 500k stock pre-orders for upcoming mini-album SUMER BEAT!; Know details

TWS, a newly-formed K-pop boy band continues to soar high with its new milestones. For the upcoming mini-album SUMMER BEAT!, the group has amassed impressive stock pre-orders, surpassing its previously set record.

TWS breaks own record with comeback album SUMMER BEAT! stock pre-orders

On June 23, YG PLUS, an album distributor announced that TWS’s new album SUMMER BEAT! Has crossed a total of 508,480 stock pre-orders as of June 22.

In K-pop, the stock pre-orders define the number of albums produced before their release. Therefore, the amount of stock pre-orders indicates the prior sales of the to-be-release album. The figures are estimated by various factors including the number of albums pre-ordered by fans.

In TWS’s case, it set a new record with this pre-sale achievement. Earlier this year, the group’s debut mini-album Sparkling Blue recorded 240,809 stock pre-orders.

More about TWS's upcoming mini-album SUMMER BEAT!

TWS is making its much-awaited summer comeback with the suggestive album named SUMMER BEAT! The group has already unveiled the full tracklist comprising six multi-genre songs including the title track If I were a “S” please be my “N”, You + Me = 7942, hey!hey!, Double Take, If I were Sun, and Fire Confetti.

According to reports, the title track for this mini-album is molded with multiple genres, experimenting with core pop beats, vibrant synth sounds, and funky rhythms. Moreover, fans are also looking forward to witnessing their vocal prowess, for which the group already bought a significant name.

In addition, the group has already unveiled a highlight medley and a music video for the pre-release track hey!hey. With their signature upbeat music style, the members featured in an energetic day-out, that evokes nostalgia.

More about TWS

TWS is a rookie boy group formed by HYBE’s subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment, an agency that also formed the popular band SEVENTEEN.

The six-piece boy group is composed of Shinyu as the leader and main rapper, Dohoon as an all-rounder, Youngjae as the main vocalist, Hanjin with no assigned position, Jihoon as the main dancer, and lastly Kyungmin as the maknae.

On January 22, 2024, the boy band made its debut with its first EP Sparkling Blue. The title track of this mini-album Plot Twist soared high on music charts, earning TWS a huge fanbase within months of debut.

