TXT add ‘Frost’ to their lives with a fierce new performance video

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a group of 5 boys who have set on the path of conquering the world with their charms as they bring a never-seen-before liveliness to their stage. From one advancement to the other, we have been subjected to absolute wonderment at the hands of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai.

On November 14, the boy group released a performance video of their song ‘Frost’. Promoting this B-side track seems to be on the priority list for the group as they previously released a music video for it on October 28. Following the theme of their cinematic masterpieces for B-side music videos, ‘Frost’ was no different as we were taken through another journey of THE STAR SEEKERS.

The performance video focuses on the choreography factor of the song as the five boys zoom through a fierce performance dressed in black clothes. Slightly unhinged, the video is a depiction of five troubled boys who have a lot to say to the world, perfectly executed by the raw vocals and the strong makeup of the boys.

We are once again in awe of the talent that TOMORROW X TOGETHER possesses further highlighted with their complete devotion to the choreography. ‘Frost’ is a part of the group’s second studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ released in May of this year.

You can check out the fantastic performance video of ‘Frost’ below.

