TXT ADDRESSES Billboard 200 chart success; Soobin talks about wanting to eat chicken with BTS’ Jin

TXT members Soobin, Taehyun, Yeonjun, Beomgyu and Hueningkai recently spoke about their whopping success on Billboard 200 charts, sharing a meal with BTS’ Jin, and their families. Scroll down to see what they said.

On November 19, TXT appeared on the MBC FM4U radio show Kim Shin Young‘s Hope Song at Noon and talked about breaking their personal record on the Billboard 200 chart, Bang Si Hyuk‘s reaction to the news, and more. The appearance marked the group’s second time on a live radio show since their debut in 2019. Taehyun revealed that he felt like they were already acquaintances with Kim Shin Young as he commented, “Since we’ve seen each other a few times at music shows, I trusted that she would treat us well.”

Kim Shin Young congratulated TXT for breaking their personal record on the Billboard 200 chart, where their third mini-album minisode1: Blue Hour ranked No. 25. Taehyun revealed, “We actually didn’t know at first, but after we heard the news we were so grateful for our fans who made this record for us. We expressed our gratitude to them through social media.” Hueningkai added, “I thought it was a lie. It was so amazing.” Soobin shared, “Before I heard the news, I actually received word from my family first. They said, ‘Our family has a cause to celebrate. You’re doing amazing.’ It felt good to think that I’ve become a son they can be proud of.”

When asked about Bang Si Hyuk’s reaction, Taehyun replied, “We haven’t been able to meet him yet, but we’ll have a meal together soon. We’re hoping he’ll buy us something expensive.” Yeonjun made everyone laugh as he added, “I think we’ll end up eating meat. Since we ate pork last time, I hope we’ll eat beef this time.” As the conversation turned to Soobin’s experience as an MC for Music Bank, he was asked if it was difficult to interview other artists. He said humbly, “I get really nervous as soon as the artists who are up for No. 1 appear. I try to memorize the script, but I get confused since I’m not very good at memorization.” Kim Shin Young sympathized with him as she said, “I get nervous too. They’re celebrities of celebrities.”

Soobin then revealed that he would like to eat chicken with BTS. He explained, “Jin bought us pizza once, but we weren’t able to eat together with him. I think it would be nice to eat chicken together next time. He wanted to eat with us that day but something suddenly came up in his schedule.” Beomgyu also surprised everyone when he revealed that although he had lived in Daegu for 17 years, he was able to stop using satoori (regional dialect) within one week in Seoul. Hueningkai was asked if he had any role models, and he said, “When I was a trainee, Bruno Mars was my role model. He sings and performs really well.”

ALSO READ: TXT reveals their first impressions of BTS: After we introduced ourselves, they bought us pizza

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×