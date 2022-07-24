TXT and iann dior’s collab song ‘Valley of Lies’ ranks atop the iTunes Top Songs chart in multiple regions

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and iann dior’s new collaborative song ‘Valley of Lies’ is receiving much love! Released on July 22 at midnight KST (July 21 at 8:30 pm IST), the song quickly ranked number 1 on iTunes charts in multiple countries/regions.

On July 24, BIGHIT MUSIC officially shared that as of 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) on July 23, ‘Valley of Lies’ had already hit the number 1 mark on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 15 different countries/regions all over the world. These include Argentina, Poland, and the Philippines.

First announced on July 11, the collaboration between the BIGHIT MUSIC boy group and the American recording artist culminated in an indie alternative song which combines rock and hip hop. The lively, upbeat melody provides an interesting juxtaposition with the pensive, melancholic lyrics. Impressively, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s eldest member Yeonjun participated in the rap making of ‘Valley of Lies’.

Previously, it had been reported that the collaboration came about the suggestion of iann dior, who had been paying attention to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s trendy and relatable music. The popular American rapper, singer, and songwriter released his debut mixtape ‘nothings ever good enough’ in May 2019.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s five members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai debuted in March 2019 under BIGHIT MUSIC. The boy group recently also released their extended play ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ in May 2022.

At present, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is on their first world tour, ‘ACT : LOVE SICK’. Kicking off in Seoul earlier this month on July 2, the tour has now taken the boy group to the United States. Further, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is also slated to perform at Lollapalooza 2022 on July 30, marking their US music festival debut.

