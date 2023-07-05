TXT and Jonas Brothers collab Do It Like That drops a fun MV teaser; Watch epic K-popification

The much-awaited Do It Like That by TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers is almost here. And to maintain the interest among fans they released a fun teaser of the song that is making fans go wild. Ever since the announcement both the groups shared only hilarious videos to share further information and this time also they come back with a hysterical trend.

Do It Like That amusing MV teaser

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers have finally unveiled a thrilling music video teaser for their highly-anticipated collaboration, Do It Like That. The single, produced by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, has been generating immense excitement among fans. Last week, the groups released concept photos that caused a stir online, with some fans playfully dubbing it the K-popification of the Jonas Brothers. The release of Do It Like That is scheduled for July 7 at 1 p.m. KST. While waiting, be sure to watch the exciting music video teaser below, giving you a taste of what's to come!

What do we know so far about the song?

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT, and the Jonas Brothers have an exciting surprise for their fans—a brand new song titled Do It Like That. The news was confirmed by Nick Jonas, who shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of himself with the boy band, revealing some details about their collaboration.

The official teaser for the song will be released on July 5 at 11:00 am ET (08:30 pm IST), while the full song will be available on July 7 at 12:00 am ET (09:30 pm IST). The song has been produced by Ryan Tedder, known for his work with One Republic, including hits like Counting Stars and Halo. Big Hit Music, the record label behind TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is also supporting this project. To amp up the excitement prior to the release, the Jonas Brothers and TOMORROW X TOGETHER collaborated on a fun TikTok video.

