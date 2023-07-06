TXT and Jonas Brothers drop group concept picture prior to release of Do It Like That

TOMORROW X TOGETHER unveiled official concept photos featuring the Jonas Brothers ahead of the release of their upcoming single Do It Like That. From Concept photos to Tik Tok videos, TXT fans have been served with fun content and l fresh looks of their idols, ever since the announcement of the song.

TXT and Jonas Brothers' group concept photo

On July 6, BIGHIT MUSIC shared the official concept photos which include both K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER and American pop band The Jonas Brothers. Fans were in shock to see Jonas Brothers release concept photos for their upcoming collaboration with TOMORROW X TOGETHER. A group concept photo of all the members of both groups was a fever dream which came true when BIGHIT MUSIC released the group photo. The wholesome photo sees TOMORROW X TOGETHER and The Jonas Brothers standing one by one facing the camera from left to right starting with Taehyun, Kevin, Joe, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Joe, Soobin, and Huening Kai in the end. Fans are even more excited than before to see all these talented men joining hands for a summer song.

Do It Like That Teaser

After teasing with lots of concept photos TOMORROW X TOGETHER released a teaser for the official music video of Do It Like That along with the Jonas Brothers on July 5. The teaser gave off a fun energy shared between the two groups while the Jonas Brothers are seen vibing in front of the mic and TXT members are seen doing their prepared choreography. TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers are all set to give fans a memorable collaboration.

Do It Like That is a collaboration between The Jonas Brothers, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. Ryan Tedder produced this summer song and co-wrote it. While The Jonas Brothers took the K-pop route for this collaboration fans have been patiently waiting for the song to release. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, Do It Like That will be out on July 7, 2023.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's latest update

The five members of TXT Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are taking over the world with their amazing music. As Sugar Rush Ride their latest title track from their 5th mini album surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, the song became their 10th song to achieve this feat. TOMORROW X TOGETHER became the first ever K-pop artist to have all their title tracks surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. As the group successfully wrapped up their first world tour ACT: Love Sick, TXT will release their first documentary based on the behind-the-scenes of their first concert tour. On July 28, the documentary special, TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER will be available on Disney+Hotstar for viewers and fans.

