TXT and Jonas Brothers make Do It Like That collab official with a hilarious video, pre-release out now

In an exciting announcement on June 22, that has sent fans into a frenzy, the immensely popular K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER, better known as TXT, and the renowned American pop-rock band, the Jonas Brothers, have officially confirmed their collaboration. The news was shared with an uproarious video and a teaser schedule, generating immense anticipation for their upcoming single, Do It Like That.

Pre-Release of Do It Like That

On July 22, a post on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s official Twitter handle stated: "Pre-Release is OUT NOW!" The collaboration between the South Korean boy group and the Jonas Brothers promises to be a dynamic blend of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s K-pop prowess and the Jonas Brothers' signature pop-rock sound. The combination of these two distinct musical flavors is expected to create an electrifying and memorable single that will undoubtedly dominate the charts and captivate fans worldwide.

On the same day around, 12:00 am KST, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers dropped their first teaser for Do It Like That, scheduling the release date for July 7, 2023. Ryan Tedder of One Republic, Jonas Brothers, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will produce this single which has fueled several speculations among fans through cryptic texts.

Do It Like That Becomes Official:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, a five-member boy group under BIGHIT MUSIC, has been making waves in the music industry since its debut in 2019. Known for their infectious melodies, impressive choreography, and charismatic performances, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has amassed a global fanbase. Similarly, the Jonas Brothers have enjoyed incredible success, captivating audiences with their energetic music and undeniable talent. Bringing together these two powerhouse groups is undoubtedly a dream come true for music enthusiasts worldwide.

To announce their collaboration, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and the Jonas Brothers released a hilarious video on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s official Instagram and Twitter handles that showcases their shared sense of humor. The video features both groups engaging in playful banter and mischief, creating an entertaining and light-hearted atmosphere. The audio used for the clip is from Zoolander, the iconic film of 2001. This lighthearted approach reflects the excitement and joy surrounding their joint project, instantly capturing the attention of fans across the globe.

Accompanying the video, a teaser schedule was revealed, further fueling the anticipation for their collaboration. The teaser schedule provides a roadmap of the upcoming events leading to the release of their single Do It Like That. MOAs and Jonatics can look forward to a series of teasers, including concept photos, music video snippets, and behind-the-scenes footage.

