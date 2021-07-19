TXT announce comeback with thrilling teaser for 2nd full length album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'

Mark your calendars: TXT is gearing up to make their return! Read on to find out.

August just got a whole lot better! On July 18 at 8:30 pm IST, Tomorrow x Together officially announced that they would be making a comeback next month with 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'! Yes, you read it right. The group will be returning with their repackaged album on August 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The group released their second studio album, 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' on May 31 and will be returning with a new album in less than three months now!

Tomorrow x Together unveiled an exciting and thrilling first teaser to announce the release of their second full-length album! The teaser opens with an elaborate animation of the group's official logo in pastel colours with a pink neon heart inside their iconic 'X' sign. The logo twists and turns multiple times as it takes an intriguing shape and colour, to arouse the viewer's curiosity even further! In the end, the name of the album is unveiled alongside the release date.

You can check out their teaser announcement below:

The group is continuing with their Chapter series, however this time, it isn’t The Dream Chapter, but the Chaos Chapter. The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE seems like a continuation of its predecessor, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze! However, unlike the cold and icy blue colour of the 'Freeze' chapter, this gravitates more towards vibrant and soothing vibes with its neon and pastel colours! We cannot wait! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

