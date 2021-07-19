  1. Home
  2. entertainment

TXT announce comeback with thrilling teaser for 2nd full length album, 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'

Mark your calendars: TXT is gearing up to make their return! Read on to find out.
1477 reads Mumbai
TXT members pose together TXT members pose together (Pic credit - Getty Images)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

August just got a whole lot better! On July 18 at 8:30 pm IST, Tomorrow x Together officially announced that they would be making a comeback next month with 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'! Yes, you read it right. The group will be returning with their repackaged album on August 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The group released their second studio album, 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' on May 31 and will be returning with a new album in less than three months now! 

Tomorrow x Together unveiled an exciting and thrilling first teaser to announce the release of their second full-length album! The teaser opens with an elaborate animation of the group's official logo in pastel colours with a pink neon heart inside their iconic 'X' sign. The logo twists and turns multiple times as it takes an intriguing shape and colour, to arouse the viewer's curiosity even further! In the end, the name of the album is unveiled alongside the release date. 

You can check out their teaser announcement below:

The group is continuing with their Chapter series, however this time, it isn’t The Dream Chapter, but the Chaos Chapter. The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE seems like a continuation of its predecessor, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze! However, unlike the cold and icy blue colour of the 'Freeze' chapter, this gravitates more towards vibrant and soothing vibes with its neon and pastel colours! We cannot wait! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Yeonjun slays his Artist Of The Month performance for Studio Choom

What kind of concept would you like to see them return with? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is TXT's The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE releasing?
The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE is releasing on August 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST)

Credits :Getty Images,HYBE Labels YouTube

You may like these
TXT’s Huening Kai’s sister to participate in ‘Girls Planet 999’
TXT to charm us in new performance video for Magic; First K pop artists to spend 3 weeks on Billboard 200
TXT’s Yeonjun dances to a Bollywood track for his warm up on VLive; Indian MOAs win at life
TXT creates new record as The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE becomes 1st K Pop album of 2021 to spend 2 weeks in top 40
TXT teases fans with mystery in the cover for the remix version of 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)
TXT’s Beomgyu and Yeonjun to reportedly guest star on popular variety show Amazing Saturday?