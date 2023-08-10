TXT announced as brand ambassadors for Dior after debuting looks at Lollapalooza; First K-pop group to do so

TOMORROW X TOGETHER announced to be the latest ambassador of Dior, the K-pop stars who wrote history with their remarkable achievement as they performed Lollapalooza 2023 as the first K-pop artist to headline the show. On August 10, it was officially announced that the Sugar Rush Ride singers have joined the Dior family as brand ambassadors.

TXT is officially a brand ambassador for Dior

TXT took over the world with their captivating performances at the show leaving hundreds of thousands of fans with unforgettable memories at Lollapalooza 2023. The BIGHIT MUSIC boy group wore outfits styled by Kim Jones for their performance at the Lollapalooza 2023 music festival. The headliners flaunted their attires effortlessly blending perfectly in the energy of the luxury brand whilst radiating the distinct performances prepared. According to Women's Wear Daily, Kim Jones, art director of Dior said that TXT members are the perfect ambassadors for the brand. He added that their attitude and style are great and they looked amazing in the customer attire prepared by him. The Good Boy Gone singers are the second artists after Jimin of BTS to join Dior as an ambassador and the agency has confirmed the new friendship between the brand, Kim Jones, and the K-pop group. The members of the Quintet have also shared their thoughts on being a part of the luxury brand for their exemplary stage outfits at Lollapalooza. All five members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai expressed their feeling to be honored to mark such a significant event in their musical career with a huge fashion house. The singers are all set to show their versatility and charms through the unique style of Kim Jones as they expressed their excitement for wearing his designed ensembles.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's recent activities

According to their recent social media update, the TXT members met Kevin De Bryune, a football player for Manchester City. The Blue Hour singers received an autographed pair of shoes as soon as they greeted the football player. Hinting towards something special for their fans, the group teased about their collaboration with Roblox. While the song Do It Like That! the upbeat summer anthem playing in the background which was recently released in collaboration with The Jonas Brothers and One Republic's Ryan Tedder.

