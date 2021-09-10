TXT announces first ever solo concert in October; Releases music video for ‘0X1=LOVESONG’ featuring MOD SUN

MOAs, we come bearing good news! TOMORROW X TOGETHER will hold their first-ever exclusive concert soon. In a notice surprising awaiting fans, the boy group under BIGHIT MUSIC has announced their plans to hold a solo concert called 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE' on October 3 at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST) via the fan community platform Weverse.

On September 10, the group's label released a notice announcing the concert with details of the ticket purchase and more to be revealed through Weverse Shop. The announcement reads,

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

This October, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first exclusive concert “TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE <ACT:BOY>” will be held.



We invite MOA to this milestone first-ever TOMORROW X TOGETHER event.



TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE <ACT:BOY> is an online live-streaming performance event; an additional notice will be provided with information on reserving the online concert tickets.



[Performance Information]



Performance name: TOMORROW X TOGETHER LIVE <ACT:BOY>



Date and time: 5 PM Sunday, October 3, 2021 (KST)



Organizers: BIGHIT MUSIC, HYBE



Thank you.”

They also shared a poster for the upcoming concert along with the announcement which shows the five members dressed in white blazers and black shorts, their legs in boots. They stand in front of a white wall with a gaping hole that shows an iridescent skyline.

Simultaneously, a new version of their supernova track ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring American singer MOD SUN was released. English lyrics were woven into the desperate yet exquisite song as the story of the 5 love struggling boys was rewritten. Check out the new music video below.

Will you be watching the first-ever TOMORROW X TOGETHER concert?