TXT announces Macau dates for world tour ACT: PROMISE EP 2 and adds additional performances in Japan; DEETS inside

TXT, the popular boy band, has announced that they will be going on a world tour, ACT: PROMISE EP. 2 in 2025. The group has announced dates for their performance in Macau and also added dates in Japan. They recently made their comeback with their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, on November 4, 2024.

On January 9, 2024, BIGHIT Music announced that their boy group TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will be performing in Macau for their world tour ACT: PROMISE EP. 2. The show will take place on May 10, 2025 and May 11, 2025 at the Glaxy Arena.

Moreover, the group has also added additional performances in Japan kicking off on March 12–13 in Kanagawa, followed by stops in Kagawa on April 12–13, Aichi on April 25–26, Fukuoka on April 29–30, Osaka on May 17–18, and finally in Tokyo on May 24–25, totaling six cities and 12 shows. The group previously achieved a major milestone by performing at Japan's four major domes, Tokyo Dome, Kyocera Dome Osaka, Vantelin Dome Nagoya, and Fukuoka PayPay Dome in record time since their debut.

The band has also announced their first-ever Europe tour as part of ACT: PROMISE EP. 2. Several dates have been released, starting from Barcelona on March 20, 2025; London on March 25, 2024; Berlin on March 27, 2025; Paris on March 30, 2025; and Amsterdam on April 1, 2025. However, the tour will begin at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, from March 7, 2025, to March 9, 2025.

Previously, BIGHIT Music released an official statement announcing that TXT will take a long break following their appearance at the Golden Disc Awards 2025 on January 5. The group will conclude their 2024 activities and temporarily halt all group and solo promotions. The members will spend the holidays with their loved ones and take some much-needed rest. However, the group promises to return with more exciting content in 2025.

