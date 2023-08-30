TXT announces October comeback with The Name Chapter: FREEFALL drops first teaser

TXT announced their October comeback with a new album. They shared a teaser from the album. Read here

Written by Ayushi Saxena Published on Aug 30, 2023   |  04:06 PM IST  |  6.1K
TXT Members; Credits: Bighit Music
TXT Members; Credits: Bighit Music

Key Highlight

  • TXT to release a new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13 at 1 p.m. KST
  • TXT previously released a joint single Do It Like That along with the Jonas Brothers

TXT took to their social media accounts to announce their comeback slated for October 2023. Tomorrow X Together will release their third full-length album titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13 at 1 p.m. KST. The comeback plans were announced by sharing their first of the new album. Pre-orders for the album will begin on August 30 at 11 a.m. KST.

TXT will release The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

TXT also known as TOMORROW BY TOGETHER is a 5 member K-pop boy group under Bighit Music, a subsidiary under HYBE. TXT announced that they will release their third full-length album on October 13 at 1 p.m. KST. The album is called The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The comeback announcement was made by sharing a teaser video about the album. Previously, it was reported that their upcoming album is currently in the final stages of preparation for album production. The group last dropped a joint single titled Do It Like That with the Jonas Brothers three months ago. Tomorrow X Together will be releasing an album nine months after their fifth mini album titled The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION in January 2023.

TXT's recent activities

Tomorrow X Together's last release was in January. Since then the group has given a soundtrack called Goodbye Now for the webtoon Love Revolution. They also became the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza. In March 2023, they also went on their second world tour called Act: Sweet Mirage. In July 2023, they released their second Japanese album called Sweet. Their album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION was certified Gold in the United States, making it their first album to be certified in the US. In August, Tomorrow X Together was announced as the new brand ambassador for Dior. They also released their documentary called Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer on Disney+. It showed behind-the-scenes of TXT's performance at Lollapalooza along with their U.S. concerts and exclusive interviews with the members.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook working on new single or JJK1? Seven singer talks about upcoming music plans and lack of lives

Advertisement
About The Author
Ayushi Saxena
Ayushi Saxena

Ayushi Saxena is a Political Science graduate from the University of Delhi. She is also an English Literature graduate f... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!