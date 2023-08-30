TXT announces October comeback with The Name Chapter: FREEFALL drops first teaser

TXT took to their social media accounts to announce their comeback slated for October 2023. Tomorrow X Together will release their third full-length album titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13 at 1 p.m. KST. The comeback plans were announced by sharing their first of the new album. Pre-orders for the album will begin on August 30 at 11 a.m. KST.

TXT will release The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

TXT also known as TOMORROW BY TOGETHER is a 5 member K-pop boy group under Bighit Music, a subsidiary under HYBE. TXT announced that they will release their third full-length album on October 13 at 1 p.m. KST. The album is called The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The comeback announcement was made by sharing a teaser video about the album. Previously, it was reported that their upcoming album is currently in the final stages of preparation for album production. The group last dropped a joint single titled Do It Like That with the Jonas Brothers three months ago. Tomorrow X Together will be releasing an album nine months after their fifth mini album titled The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION in January 2023.

TXT's recent activities

Tomorrow X Together's last release was in January. Since then the group has given a soundtrack called Goodbye Now for the webtoon Love Revolution. They also became the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza. In March 2023, they also went on their second world tour called Act: Sweet Mirage. In July 2023, they released their second Japanese album called Sweet. Their album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION was certified Gold in the United States, making it their first album to be certified in the US. In August, Tomorrow X Together was announced as the new brand ambassador for Dior. They also released their documentary called Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer on Disney+. It showed behind-the-scenes of TXT's performance at Lollapalooza along with their U.S. concerts and exclusive interviews with the members.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook working on new single or JJK1? Seven singer talks about upcoming music plans and lack of lives