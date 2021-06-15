TXT to appear on KBS2 TV’s Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook for the first time ever since debut

Check out more details about the group appearing on the show here.

MOAs, brace yourselves for another fun performance time with your favourite group! After showing us their goofy sides on reality shows, they’re now going to appear in another variety show and have a fun conversation while performing songs from their latest album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE too! K-media reports first stated that TOMORROW X TOGETHER is confirmed to appear on the show.

The report also stated that the boys will be filming their episode for KBS2 TV’s entertainment program Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook today, on June 15. This will also be the first time of the group’s appearance on the show, since their debut in 2019. Expectations and curiosity are at an all-time high as fans can’t wait to see what conversation awaits them between the famous Yoo Hee Yeol and the fourth generation rising stars.

The concept of Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook is simple. The host Yoo Hee Yeol, who is a singer-songwriter, DJ and an entertainer, invites three to four guests, mainly musicians, on his show every week. They then perform their tracks and have a chat with the MC. It can be considered a mix of talk show and a music show. It will be interesting to see which songs the group is going to perform on the show as there have been no more details revealed yet.

TXT’s latest comeback album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE came like a storm, sweeping every song or album away and reigning on the top for days and even weeks. They entered the Billboard 200 chart, broke their own record of first-week sales, topped iTunes charts in 30+ countries and much more.

A few hours later, the members were spotted heading to the studio of Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook. The broadcast date hasn’t been released yet.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Share your comment ×