TXT at Lollapalooza 2023 Highlights: COI Leray joins group on stage, Fans sing along to Blue Spring and more

TOMORROW X TOGETHER headlined Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago on August 5, 2023. Welcomed by a vast audience, the HYBE LABELS group took over one of the biggest music festivals in the world and did not leave any room for regrets by giving their best performances. The quintet became the first-ever K-pop boy group to perform at the yearly music festival in 2022. Given their vast and dedicated fan following, it was no surprise they became the first K-pop group to headline the show in 2023.

TXT's Performances

The boy group commenced the show with 0X1 = LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) one of the biggest hits by the band released in 2021. The group performed songs from their latest album like Tinnitus, Devil by the Window, Happy Fools, and many other songs for their two hours long set. They also sang their latest single Do It Like That which was released alongside The Jonas Brothers.

COI Leray joined TXT for Players and Happy Fools

The American rapper joined the K-pop group for their collaboration song Happy Fools and gave a spectacular performance gaining loud cheers from the crowd. The two acts performed Happy Fools and COI Leray's players, sending the fans into a frenzy. COI Leray showed her support for TOMORROW X TOGETHER by wearing an under-boob cropped top which had "I Love (heart) TXT" written on it.

Blue Spring performance

Previously, during a Korean talk show member, Beomgyu had hinted to fans about performing songs that they could not reveal. The K-pop group performed their self-composed and unreleased song called Blue Spring. The music is composed by Beomgyu and written with the help of other group members. This song was previously sung by them at their concert and despite not being released fans still remembered each word and sang along with TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

TXT's Comments

From mesmerizing fireworks during the Sugar Rush Ride performance, Fans singing along to Thursday's Child to emotional comments by the group members. They expressed their gratitude for turning this big day into a special memory. The group leader Soobin said, "This is definitely different from performing at an indoor venue". On the other hand, Yeonjun said, "The flashlights by tens of thousands of people were so impressive". Beomgyu also revealed enjoying the show. Taehyun took to Weverse to express his happiness while Huening Kai said that he felt rewarded as a musical artist to perform in front of people.

