TXT becomes 3rd K-pop artist to stay within first 60 on Billboard’s Top 200 for 6 weeks

With their latest release ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’ TOMORROW X TOGETHER manages to stay within the top 60 on Billboard’s Top 200. Not only has the group managed to accomplish the aforementioned position but has in fact managed to stay on top, for 6 weeks! The album debuted at no. 1 in February and refuses to be dethroned at the top. Billboard’s Top 200 charts list all the albums that are most popular in the US on any given week.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER in 2023

To add to the joys of topping charts, TOMORROW X TOGETHER also just completed its 40th week on Billboard’s Artist 100. Their album ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’ was their fifth Korean-language EP. Released in late January this year, the album was jam-packed with music that stood out as an amalgam of a variety of music genres. Following the release of their album, TOMORROW X TOGETHER contributed their creative efforts in the production of ‘Goodbye Now’ in February 2023. The latter became the original soundtrack for Love Revolution, a popular webtoon.

‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’

‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’ is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fifth Korean album. Released on January 27, 2023, the album consists of 5 tracks. The album’s 3rd track ‘Happy Fools’ features American rapper and singer Coi Leray. ‘Happy Fools’ starts off on a sombre note before suddenly transitioning into an energetic fast-paced music zone. The heart of the track is embellished with Coi Leray’s phenomenal rap. The album includes tracks like ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ and ‘Tinnitus’ that spectacularly represent the group’s versatility.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted in early 2019 under BigHit Entertainment. Throughout their discography, the group has never shied away from experimenting with different themes and bridging together different styles of music. The aforementioned innovation can easily be credited for the group’s massive popularity and unending relevance amongst K-pop fans. Before TOMORROW X TOGETHER, only BTS and BLACKPINK had managed to accomplish the aforementioned level of popularity. Besides the Billboard Top 200 chart, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s album ‘The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION’ has also managed to stay atop on Billboard’s World Albums and Top Album Sales Charts.

