TXT becomes first K-pop act with 100 million Spotify streams on all title tracks; Sugar Rush Ride joins list

TOMORROW X TOGETHER makes history with their latest song Sugar Rush Ride on Spotify. TXT becomes the first-ever K-pop group to have 100 million streams on title tracks.

Sugar Rush Ride reaches 100 million streams

On July 2, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's title track of The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION Sugar Rush Ride reached 100 million streams on Spotify. The song took only 157 days to surpass 100 million streams after its release on January 27, 2023, which marked the fastest 100 million reach of the group. This achievement made TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the first-ever K-pop group to have all the title songs reach 100 million streams each on Spotify.

Sugar Rush Ride was also the 10th song after CROWN, Run Away, Can't You See Me, Blue Hour, 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You), Anti-Romantic, LOSER=LOVER, PS5, Good Boy Gone Bad to achieve this feat.

Other Achievements by TOMORROW X TOGETHER

'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' became TXT's first album to reach over 3 million sales on the Circle chart during the first week breaking a personal record. TXT's 5th mini album, 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION,' debuted at 165th on the 'Billboard 200' chart, the main album chart. This album debuted at No. 1 on the 'Billboard 200' chart on February 11th and has remained at the top for 13 weeks. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's previous album,' minisode 2: Thursday's Child,' remained on the chart for 14 weeks. It ranked 24th on the 'Top Album Sales', 20th on the 'Top Current Album Sales charts, and 5th on the 'World Album list, remaining in the 'Top 5' for 13 weeks.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be releasing their new single Do It Like That with none other than Jonas Brothers. Do It Like That is scheduled to be out on July 7 which is produced by One Republic's Ryan Tedder. The BIGHIT MUSIC group will be releasing their first documentary, TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER. The documentary film will be available on July 28 on Disney+Hotstar for the viewers to see behind the scenes of their first world tour.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat