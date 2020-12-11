  1. Home
TXT, BLACKPINK and more: 6 Pairs of Kpop idols who look so alike that they might as well be siblings

We found 6 pairs of K-Pop idols that look exactly alike. Do you think they could pass as siblings?
9848 reads
Soobin recently met his doppelganger MinhyukTXT, BLACKPINK and more: 6 Pairs of Kpop idols who look so alike that they might as well be siblings
Doppelgangers are a fascinating thing and it’s even more magical when two of a kind find each other in the same lifetime. How much cooler would it be if you and your doppelganger even had the same profession in the same industry? The Korean entertainment industry has no dearth of good looking and talented people. Some of them are idols, some actors, some producers and even songwriters!

In the midst of the ocean of idols that debut every year or have been in the industry for the longest time, what if you could find two with the same face? We’ve looked high and low and found out 6 pairs of idols who look so eerily similar that they might even pass as twins (or at least, siblings)! With the beauty that even one idol emanates, no one would mind having two. If you don’t believe us, see for yourself!

Here are 6 pairs of idols who look so alike that they might as well be siblings:

NCT DREAM Jeno and THE BOYZ Eric

BLACKPINK Jisoo and fromis9 Gyuri

TXT Taehyun and IZ*ONE Sakura

STRAY KIDS Hyunjin and ITZY Yeji

TXT Soobin and BTOB Minhyuk

NCT Yuta and JYJ Jaejoong

What do you think of these doppelgangers? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

