TXT to charm us in new performance video for Magic; First K pop artists to spend 3 weeks on Billboard 200

TXT members are seen enjoying the cool breeze of summer as they tease the special performance video for Magic. Read on to find out.

Make way for Tomorrow x Together is bringing more magic your way! Magic is one of the most prominent b-side tracks from their new studio album "The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE". The track is dedicated to ‘you’ whose magic thaws the ice that held me. The quintet's first English single, Magic has been casting it's 'magic' spell since the time it released and fans cannot get enough of it and it seems like Tomorrow x Together is ready to gift fans another version of the song!

Tomorrow x Together released a brief snippet of them enjoying the cool breeze of summer as they tease the special performance video for Magic. The special performance video seems completely opposite to the 'Sci-Fi' themed music video! Magic is an effervescent disco-pop song with upbeat lyrics that match its cheerful sound. Fans can look forward to the group's magical vocals and amazing choreography in the new special performance video which is all set to release tonight at 12 am KST!

You can check out the teaser video below:

Meanwhile, Tomorrow x Together's “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” has become the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend three weeks on the Billboard 200! For the week ending on July 3, Tomorrow x Together successfully remained on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart, it's weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States at number 82! With this, “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE” now is Tomorrow x Together's longest-charting album on the Billboard 200, but it is also the first and so far, the only K-pop album of the year to remain on the chart for three weeks. Congratulations to Tomorrow x Together!

