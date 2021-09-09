TXT charts for 11 weeks on ‘Billboard 200’, becoming the third Kpop artist to do so

TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to reign charts and steal hearts at the same time! TOMORROW X TOGETHER extended its own record by charting for the eleventh week on the ‘Billboard 200’ charts. For the week ending on September 11, the group ranked No.26 on the charts with their album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’.

Not only did they become the longest-charting Kpop act of 2021, but also, the third act in history to achieve the milestone after BTS and BLACKPINK.

The album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ debuted on No. 5 on the ‘Billboard 200’ Charts after its release three months ago. The album also charted no. 1 on the ‘World Album’ charts for the fourteenth week and ranked no.5 on ‘Top Album Sales’ charts, staying on it for the thirteenth week.

Along with the album, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest superhit song, ‘LOSER=LOVER’ also charted at No.12 on the ‘World Digital Song Sales’ charts, continuing to reign the music industry.

At present, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is gearing up to release their first Japanese EP ‘Chaotic Wonderland’ which will be released on November 10 KST as announced by the group on September 6 through their official Japanese Twitter account. Fans have huge expectations from the upcoming album, especially after the release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest superhit repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE’.

Released on August 17, the album did amazingly well worldwide. From topping iTunes charts in over fifteen regions to becoming everyone’s go-to in no time, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE’ was nothing but a superhit masterpiece.

