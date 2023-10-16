TXT Chasing That Feeling, MAMAMOO's Wheein's In The Mood and more; Pick best K-pop release of this week

K-pop fans were blessed with some amazing music this week of October. From Tomorrow X Together's Chasing That Feeling to MAMAMOO's Wheein's In The Mood, the idols have impressed us once again.

K-pop releases this week

On October 13, Tomorrow X Together released their album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL and they met all our expectations with their stunning music video and powerful dance performance. The title track, Chasing That Feeling, is a banger and was quickly loved by fans because of its catchy tunes. On October 12, MAMAMOO's Wheein released her first album under her new label, IN The Mood with the title track of the same name. Her artistry shined through her vocals and her moves. Pick your best K-pop release on this week.