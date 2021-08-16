TXT chooses to ‘FIGHT OR ESCAPE’ in new teaser for ‘LOSER=LOVER’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has dealt their final card in this game of comeback and we think it might be an Ace. In what will be another addition in the series of their esteemed discography, the boy group has released the official teaser for their song 'LO$ER=LO♡ER'. Just one day before the release of their repackage album, ‘Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE’, a glimpse of the title track from the new album has come forth, raising expectations.

Midnight August 16 KST saw the release of 'LO$ER=LO♡ER' teaser where all the five members belt out the desperate lyrics in a similar setting as the one in '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’. Member Beomgyu, with his hand on a mic, claims to be a ‘loser’, while the rest join him in unison. Huening Kai can be seen running away in the same outfit as his individual teaser. Further in the teaser, all the members seem to be fleeing from a place named ‘DOWNTOWNER’.

With short focused clips of each member making their way in, the song builds up to a climax.

It all ends with Beomgyu lying down in the middle of the road, laughing his heart out, while his bicycle that he was using to run away with, now lying across his body. ‘I’m a loser’ ricocheting in the background, the teaser leaves a lingering feeling, making you anticipate the story that will unfold in the official music video release. Watch the teaser below.

We await the boys of TOMORROW X TOGETHER to enchant us one more time with another song as it releases on August 17 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

