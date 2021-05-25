TXT Comeback Show FREEZE: Here’s when & where you can meet your idols with a HINT of one of the segments

It’s comeback show time! Read on to find out more about it.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER members are making their comeback with a bigger-than-ever and a better-than-ever album. How do we know it? Because of their spectacular cinematic concept trailer where the members fight an unknown supernatural entity. After creating waves with their pre-sale orders too, they’re all getting ready to make their comeback.

According to reports released today, TXT is gearing up for a live broadcast show where they’ll be having a fun time with MOAs! The show is titled TOMORROW X TOGETHER COMEBACK SHOW ‘FREEZE’ and is scheduled to broadcast live via Mnet and M2 digital channels. As it’s a comeback show, rather than before the album release, the show will be held two hours after the album is released, giving fans enough time to bask in the feelings expressed through the songs and music video.

Rumour has it that a segment of the show will be called ‘Corner Friendship Camp’ and will focus on members exploring a deeper friendship through a treasure hunt mission and a campfire environment created for it too. It will be a special time for the members and the fans.

The show will definitely have first performances of some tracks from ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ including the title track and MOAs can look forward to it. The comeback show will broadcast on May 31, 8 PM KST, i.e. May 31, 4:30 PM IST.

The album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE releases on May 31, 6 PM KST.

How excited are you for TXT’s comeback? Tell us in the comments below!

