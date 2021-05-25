  1. Home
  2. entertainment

TXT Comeback Show FREEZE: Here’s when & where you can meet your idols with a HINT of one of the segments

It’s comeback show time! Read on to find out more about it.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: May 25, 2021 03:52 pm
TXT's upcoming album poster The Chaos Chapter FREEZE TXT group concept poster of The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

TOMORROW X TOGETHER members are making their comeback with a bigger-than-ever and a better-than-ever album. How do we know it? Because of their spectacular cinematic concept trailer where the members fight an unknown supernatural entity. After creating waves with their pre-sale orders too, they’re all getting ready to make their comeback. 

 

According to reports released today, TXT is gearing up for a live broadcast show where they’ll be having a fun time with MOAs! The show is titled TOMORROW X TOGETHER COMEBACK SHOW ‘FREEZE’ and is scheduled to broadcast live via Mnet and M2 digital channels. As it’s a comeback show, rather than before the album release, the show will be held two hours after the album is released, giving fans enough time to bask in the feelings expressed through the songs and music video. 

 

Rumour has it that a segment of the show will be called ‘Corner Friendship Camp’ and will focus on members exploring a deeper friendship through a treasure hunt mission and a campfire environment created for it too. It will be a special time for the members and the fans. 

 

The show will definitely have first performances of some tracks from ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ including the title track and MOAs can look forward to it. The comeback show will broadcast on May 31, 8 PM KST, i.e. May 31, 4:30 PM IST.

 

The album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE releases on May 31, 6 PM KST.

 

Also Read: Tomorrow x Together reveal the official tracklist for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, feat BTS' RM as lyricist

 

How excited are you for TXT’s comeback? Tell us in the comments below! 

 

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

 

 

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Big Hit MusicDaily Sports

You may like these
TXT is coming back with incredible music in their album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE; Pre orders start today
THROWBACK: TXT’s Soobin recalled being ‘young & inexperienced’; Said fans turned his complexes into positives
Global rookie group TXT’s Huening Kai and Taehyun to step down as EBS radio show's DJs
Jennie, Jimin & more: 5 Kpop idols with the most fatal aegyo that can make anyone fall in love with them
8 stunning KPop idols who made us fall in love with their half Korean beauty
The Ultimate MOA Quiz: Ahead of TXT’s comeback, find out where you fit in the fandom!