TXT comeback, THE8 solo teaser, Day6 & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS you might have missed out on

There’s a lot that went down on April 7. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

While an exclusive Song Kang interview, RBW’s acquisition of WM Entertainment and Chorong’s bullying controversies made their way into the bigger news, there are still some stories that might have gone under the radar. Take a look at them below.

Day6 releases Young K's concept film for comeback album

With DAY6 ramping up their operations for 2021, the mini album ‘The Book Of Us: Negentropy’ is being promoted right now. This time around, it is Young K’s turn for a feature. With teaser photos, and a concept film shot on a beach, we can only fidget while we wait for the album to drop.

TXT planning for a comeback in May?

A source from YTN Star has spoken about TXT’s May comeback on record. Since the previous release ‘minisode1: Blue Hour’, it has been around seven months since the group came out with new music. However, a source from Big Hit Music refused to confirm or deny the rumours, and said that they would reveal the artists’ plans only after a confirmation is made. Since the same statement was given regarding BTS’s comeback, we’re wondering if they have something new planned for the future as well.

IU just can’t stop winning with LILAC; snags 3rd win on Show Champion

With the epic roster of artists battling it out, the final decision was still not surprising. IU’s ‘LILAC’ took home her third music show trophy, standing out tall amongst other competitors. The competitors also included Blackpink Rose’s ‘On The Ground’, EXO Baekhyun’s ‘Bambi’, WSJN’s ‘Unnatural’ and Im Young Woong’s ‘My Starry Love’.

Mnet’s upcoming audition show ‘Girls Planet 999’ sees a new addition, Cherry Bullet

Since applications for Girls Planet opened up earlier this year, scores of trainees and debutants have already applied. It has been reported that the group Cherry Bullet, under FNC Entertainment, has applied too, but their addition hasn’t been confirmed yet. With the production delayed due to everchanging line-ups, the final roster is expected to be released by mid-April. The competitors to make it through to the final will become a part of Mnet’s new virtual idol world ‘Girls Planet’.

THE8 releases new Digital Album teaser, Side By Side

Member of the idol group SEVENTEEN, THE8 dropped a teaser for his upcoming Digital Single Album ‘Side by Side’. He looks all suave, standing next to a luxurious car. The teaser states the single will be released on 13th April, at 6 PM KST. Check out the teaser below.

For more Korean news and updates, scroll through our Korean section and follow us on Instagram & Twitter!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×