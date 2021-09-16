TXT confirmed to perform on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ on THIS date

MOAs it’s time for a celebration because TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to perform at ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’! On September 16, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed via their official Twitter account that the boys are all set to perform at the show on September 18 at 4 AM KST (12:30 AM IST).

Even though any information about the songs the boy group will perform is still unknown, fans are super excited for the performance as it will be TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s debut appearance on the renowned American talk show.

Here’s the tweet by TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Prior to this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER also appeared on the CBS talk show ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ in June this year and promoted their song ‘Magic’ from the album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’.

In other news, TOMORROW X TOGETHER unveiled the new remix of their song ‘0X1= LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring the American singer-songwriter Mod Sun on September 10 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM KST). He also helped the group to a great extent in co-writing the original version of the song.

‘0X1= LOVESONG’ is from the same album that recently made history on the Billboard 200 charts by becoming the longest-charting K-pop album in 2021, that is, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’. The album extended TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s record by completing its 12th week on the charts for the week ending on September 18.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER also revealed a new set of concept photos for all the members for their upcoming Japanese comeback ‘Chaotic Wonderland’. The members looked captivating in black clothes, trapped in a white room full of flowers.

