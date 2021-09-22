TXT continues streak on Billboard 200, Lisa tops Digital Song Sales & ATEEZ’s first No.1 on World Album Chart

The K-pop industry is shining brighter than ever! Billboard has released the charts dated September 25 and we have spotted some of our favourites on it. TOMORROW X TOGETHER extended their run on the Billboard 200 chart for a record 13 weeks by having their latest album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ take the 142nd spot on the list this week. It also became the longest running K-pop album to find a place on the chart for 2021.

The World Digital Song Sales chart saw a massive inflow of K-pop acts as BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s solo venture ‘LALISA’ debuted at the No.1 spot. Following closely was ATEEZ’s ‘Deja Vu’ at No.4, another massive feat for the group. HyunA and DAWN’s quirky song ‘PING PONG’ came in at No.10 while WONHO’s ‘BLUE’, at No.14. LeeHi’s ‘Red Lipstick’ (feat. Yoon Mirae) jetted to its own best at No.22.

ATEEZ however did not stop at the songs chart as their latest album ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ grabbed the top spot on the World Albums chart, a first for the group. The album also recently debuted on the Billboard 200 Chart at No. 42. The group also ranked No.1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart while BLACKPINK’s Lisa took the No.3 spot.

BTS’ ‘Butter’ climbed 3 spots to take a position at No.14, after charting at No.17 last week. The song already has a record breaking walk in the bag with its reign at the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot100 chart for 10 weeks.

Congratulations to all the artists!

