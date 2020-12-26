TXT covering SHINee to BTS’ Black Swan: Top 5 performances from SBS Gayo Daejeon 2020

Out of all the incredible performances, here are the top 5 best performances from SBS Gayo Daejeon 2020.

Christmas in South Korea was marked by an incredible celebration of the past year in music through the SBS Gayo Daejeon, also known as SBS Battle of the Bands is an annual televised music festival that is broadcast by the Seoul Broadcasting System or SBS at the end of each year. The program first aired in 1997 and awards were given to musical artists from 1997 to 2006. Despite being discontinued, it was brought back in 2014 an once again discontinued the following year.

This year’s event took place in Daegu and was entirely pre-recorded in accordance with preventive and security measures to ensure the safety of artists as well as the crew. The night was hosted by Boom, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul, and APRIL’s Naeun. Artists including BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, GOT7, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, Jessi, NU’EST, GFRIEND, Oh My Girl, IZ*ONE, The Boyz, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, ITZY, TXT, APRIL, MOMOLAND, CRAVITY, TREASURE, aespa, and ENHYPEN attended the event.

Out of all the incredible performances, here are the top 5 best performances from SBS Gayo Daejeon 2020:

BTS – Black Swan

ATEEZ – Gang (Original by Rain)

TXT – Sherlock (Original by SHINee) + Blue Hour

Lee Juck x GOT7’s JB and Youngjae x MAMAMOO’s Solar and Wheein – “Things We Took for Granted”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – Maria

Credits :SBS Entertainment Youtube

