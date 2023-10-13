TXT crash on Earth in electrifying Chasing That Feeling music video from Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Tomorrow X Together released their album Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13. The much-awaited album is finally here and contains 9 tracks. The group had teased us with concept photos which gave us an idea of which direction the songs and the music video would take. To no one's surprise, the group has done it again and released an amazing track Chasing That Feeling with a much-suited music video.

Electrifying video of Chasing That Feeling

Chasing That Feeling is the main track of their latest album Name Chapter: FREEFALL. One can see all the concept photos come together to make a brilliant music video. We see Tomorrow X Together crashing on Earth. As they do, they land in the sewer below the ground. They spot orbs of energies which lead them to the sunlit ground. They gather themselves up and climb up to the ground. The members separate and take different modes of transportation and routes to find each other. The music video has effects which are reminiscent of Inception, especially elements like moving stairs and bending roads. The music is melodic and the piece shows off the artists' talents well. The dance sequence too gives catharsis as the boys finally reunite and perform together in the middle of the street.

More about Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Tomorrow X Together comprises members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. They have recently collaborated with t for Do It Like That Brazilian artist Anitta for Back For More and the song is a part of their album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.. They performed the song at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as a pre-release.

