TXT creates Hanteo history as ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ sells record-setting copies in 1st week

After their second mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ released on May 9, boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has been soaring to newer heights! The day after the album's release, Hanteo Chart announced on May 10 that the highly-anticipated EP had already crossed 1 million sales in less than two days. With this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER had become the second-fastest artist to achieve this milestone, behind only BTS.

According to Hanteo Chart’s updates, the mini album had already crossed 1,034,271 copies sold by 12:10 pm IST on May 10, with 918,412 copies sold only on the first day, May 9. Further, in the first week of release, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ sold a total of 1,248,370 copies, which is nearly double that of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s previous first-week sales record set by their 2021 album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’, of 630,563 copies sold.

Additionally, the group also joined the only three other groups (BTS, NCT DREAM, and SEVENTEEN) to have ever crossed 1 million sales in the first week following the release of an album, in Hanteo’s history. Moreover, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has created Hanteo history, by becoming the fastest artist by the chart’s calculations to have sold over 1 million copies of an album in the first week of its release, following their debut. With TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuting in March 2019, it took the group just around three years and two months to achieve this feat and set a new record.

Meanwhile, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ has also set a record by achieving the eighth-highest first-week sales of any album in the chart’s history, behind only BTS’ ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’, ‘BE’, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA’, and ‘Butter’, NCT DREAM’s ‘Glitch Mode’, and ‘SEVENTEEN’s ‘Your Choice’ and ‘Attacca’.

Congratulations to TOMORROW X TOGETHER!

