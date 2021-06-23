TXT creates new record as The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE becomes 1st K Pop album of 2021 to spend 2 weeks in top 40

TXT’s latest album is still going strong on the Billboard charts! Read on to find out.

Tomorrow x Together also called TXT is undoubtedly making history with their new album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE! The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE released on May 31 and fans absolutely loved the brilliant album and its title track, '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' featuring Seori! The album contains eight unique and diverse tracks involving different genres like pop, rock, alternative and punk, produced by the members themselves.

Tomorrow x Together has created a new record on Billboard. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE made an impressive debut at the number 5 spot on Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart, the highest-ranking achieved by any K-pop artist so far this year. The album is now enjoying its second week on the Billboard 200, for the week ending on June 26. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE charted at number 34, making it the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend two weeks in the top 40! This is certainly an impressive record created by Gen 4 'It' boy-group, Tomorrow x Together.

Also, Tomorrow x Together posted a cover image for the remix version of their hit song ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring Seori. The intricate cover image also teased the possibility of a collaboration with other artists for the remix version of ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)'. Fans are convinced that pH-1 and Woodie Gochild are the featured artists. pH-1 is a rapper while Woodie Gochild is a solo singer and rapper. The artists even trended on Twitter with fans celebrating this potential collaboration.

