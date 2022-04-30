TXT crosses 1.4 million pre-orders for ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’; ‘Yeonjun in the freezer’ trends

Boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER has broken their own record for pre-orders with their upcoming mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’! The album distributor for the release, YG PLUS, revealed on April 30, that the pre-orders for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fourth mini album crossed 1,447,000 as of April 29.

With TOMORROW X TOGETHER's full length album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ that drppped last year, the group had reached about 700,000 stock pre-orders with about 10 days left for the album to release. With ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ set to drop on May 9, the group has surpassed the 1.4 million stock pre-orders mark, more than doubling their record with around the same amount of time (about 10 days) left until the album’s release.

Pre-orders for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s upcoming mini album crossed the 800,000 mark in just six days, and took only 15 days to cross the 1.4 million mark. Upon this news, the group’s fans started trending the phrase “Yeonjun in the freezer” on Twitter. For the unversed, this is a reference to last year, when TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun replied to a fan on the platform Weverse, saying, “Since it’s called freeze, if we sell 1 million copies, I’ll put Yeonjun hyung in the refrigerator and challenge him to endure it for 100 minutes.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fans started tweeting asking for proof of Taehyun carrying out his promise, and the reactions have had us in splits. Check out some of our favourite tweets, below:

Congratulations to TOMORROW X TOGETHER! ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ releases on May 9 at 2:30 pm IST.

