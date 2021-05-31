TXT crosses 700k pre orders for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE in just one month; Break their own previous record

#FREEZE700K trends on Twitter as TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s fandom, MOA, celebrates their achievements. Know more about it here.

Today’s the day countless MOAs have been waiting for. The BigHit Music group TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE will be released today, on May 31, at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). With a spectacular concept trailer where the members perform actions and fight a supernatural entity, and a complete turn of concept in their title track 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’s teaser, the anticipation for their comeback is higher than ever.

Before the release of their album, the group has already started making headlines as The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE has surpassed 700,000 orders in pre-sales today! The album’s pre-release started from April 30th and by today, May 31, it has surpassed higher numbers than before. It even crossed 52,000 copies in only six days! MOAs are all proud and have turned Twitter into a celebration by trending the group's name and #FREEZE700K, talking about their achievements and growth in the past two years.

As always, there will be a global media showcase held before the release of the album where media professionals will be asking about their latest album, the members’ prepping up processes and more. However, the offline showcase was cancelled as a non-company staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19. BIGHIT Music stated that even though the members weren’t asked by health authorities to get tested officially, they used self-test kits. The kits reported that the members were negative but they went through the PCR testing for precautionary measures.

The official results are now out and all of the TXT members’ results came back negative. Even though the offline showcase is cancelled, they’ll be continuing with the online press conference.

