TXT defies GRAVITY in new concept teaser images for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has unveiled their GRAVITY concept photos as a series of teasers for their highly anticipated full-length album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The album is set to premiere on October 13.

TXT unveils GRAVITY teaser pictures

K-Pop idol group TXT has recently unveiled the final set of concept photos titled GRAVITY for their upcoming third full-length album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The striking images depict the members dynamically experiencing the force of gravity, set against various backgrounds, including a dimly lit staircase, glittery atmospheres, colorful cloudy scenes, and LED lights. TXT has released four distinct versions of concept photos, each narrating the journey of youth, showcasing the discovery of beautiful moments even amidst challenging realities. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated album is scheduled for release on October 13.

More about The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

On September 25 at midnight KST, TXT unveiled the concept teaser for their upcoming full-length album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, scheduled for release on October 13 at 1 PM KST. The captivating concept teaser is a video set on a sidewalk, featuring the emergence of a blue-colored flower amid the rain and the everyday hustle-bustle, illuminated by car headlights. The raindrops create a tranquil atmosphere, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

The mesmerizing teaser concludes with the message: “Sometimes magical moments can be found in the most unmagical places.” There is speculation that the blue flower may hold a connection to the blue spring. Following the concept teaser, a mood teaser was also released, depicting a neighborhood being rained on, grounding us in reality. The concept suggests that even in the mundane, magical elements can unexpectedly emerge, emphasizing the beauty in the everyday.

On August 29, TXT made an exciting announcement about their comeback with a new album. The album, titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, which marks the K-pop group's first full-studio album in the Korean language.Adding to the anticipation, it was later disclosed that TXT would be appearing on the MTV Video Music Awards 2023, where they debuted a pre-release of their highly anticipated album. Before the official release, TXT dropped a pre-release single from the album titled Back for More (featuring Anitta), premiering it at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards earlier in the month. The group has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing their own record for stock pre-orders with The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, amassing over 2.35 million stock pre-orders in just eight days. Fans are eagerly waiting for their anticipated third full length album to drop amidst all the magical concept photos and teaser release.

