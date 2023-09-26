TXT drops mesmerizing teaser for upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

TXT releases the group's concept teaser for the upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL which will be released on October 13. The concept teaser looked dreamy, magical, and life-like in the new video shared by TXT. Recently, TXT released a pre-release collaborative single called Back For More with Brazillian singer Anitta from their upcoming album. The pre-release single debuted at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

TXT unveils first set of concept and mood teaser photos

TXT released a magical concept teaser for their new album The Name Chapter: Freefall. The exquisite concept teaser is a video of a sidewalk where a blue-colored flower blooms amidst the rain and everyday hustle-bustle like the car's headlights. The soothing sound from the raindrops creates a relaxing atmosphere. At the end of the video, a message is reflected: "Sometimes magical moments can be found in the most unmagical places." One theory is that the blue flower somewhat shares a relation with the blue spring. After the concept teaser, a mood teaser was also released today showing a neighborhood that is being rained on bringing us back to reality. The concept clearly signifies that even in reality one can find magical things around when we do not expect them.

TXT's upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

TXT announced on August 29 that they will be making their comeback with a new album. This new album titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL is the K-pop group's full-studio album in the Korean language. Later on, it was revealed that TXT will appear on MTV Video Music Awards 2023 and will debut a pre-release of the upcoming album at the show. TXT debuted Back For More, the pre-release single which is in collaboration with Anitta on the MTV stage. The K-pop group also won PUSH Performance of the Year at the 2023 MTV VMAs for Sugar Rush Ride from their previous album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

