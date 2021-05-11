TXT duel against an unknown entity in Hollywood style action packed trailer for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

Fight, Flight or Freeze. Tomorrow x Together drop an epic trailer for their new comeback album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. Watch the video below.

It is finally here! The highly-anticipated concept trailer film for Tomorrow x Together's comeback album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE released yesterday on May 10. Tomorrow x Together's members had been hinting at the scale and grandiose of the concept trailer for quite some time now, and now that we see it, it is nothing short of an action-packed Hollywood film!

The concept trailer opens with the words 'Fight, Flight or Freeze', as we see the members in an arcade zone. Suddenly, an unknown entity attacks Beomgyu by throwing a snowball on his head. All of a sudden, the entire gaming zone freezes and the members run around the mall, combating the snow-attack with cool, synchronised dance performance and action sequences. Towards the end, the members freeze to become lifeless ice statues. A silhouette of a girl emerges as light, and the ice that envelopes them begins to melt. The cinematic concept trailer is as good as a Hollywood style action film and we cannot wait to watch the whole music video now.

You can watch the action-packed concept trailer below:

According to HYBE'S official statement, "The concept trailer kicks off further album teaser contents to follow—three versions of concept photos, an album tracklist, and album preview. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is expected to reach new heights worldwide with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE."

Meanwhile, As of May 5, the group’s second full-length album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, has surpassed 520,000 stock pre-orders making this TXT's highest number of stock pre-orders for an album to date. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE to release on May 31 at 6 pm KST.

