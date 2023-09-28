TXT embodies REALITY in The Name Chapter: FREEFALL concept film for upcoming album

TXT, a five-member K-pop group under BIGHIT MUSIC, will be coming back with the much anticipated The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The album will be released on October 13. This will be the K-pop group's third studio album in Korean. Prior to the 'Reality' concept film, the Sugar Rush Ride singers had also unveiled 'Reality' concept images and teasers.

TXT unveils 'Reality' Concept film

On September 28, TXT unveiled the concept film for their new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL at midnight KST. The concept film was set in an urban setting of everyday life. The group unveiled the perfect teaser for the upcoming album. It showed visuals that evoked memories while it was raining. The concept film starts with monochromatic visuals of each member in the daytime. Soobin, Beomgyu, and HueningKai are seen holding an umbrella under the symbolic rain. Yeonjun and Taehyun are seen walking across the sidewalk. The second visual is from the nighttime where all the TXT members are seen drenched in the rain and towards the end the headlights reflect the light towards the group. A pop-rock genre background score is played throughout the film.

TXT's upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Prior to the release of the Reality concept film, TXT had released a concept teaser, mood teaser along with concept photos. TXT's upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL discusses the concept of Reality, Melancholy, and Clarity. The forthcoming album is generating curiosity as to what kind of music the listeners will get to hear. The news of the comeback was made at the end of August. The group then unveiled a pre-release single Back For More with Anitta on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The pre-release is a peppy song and it was widely received. The music video for Back For More was released on September 14.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ‘Grateful to her’: TXT’s Soobin on meeting Bebe Rexha at MTV VMAs and how her music helped him as a trainee