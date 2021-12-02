TXT, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ & more artists to perform at the Melon Music Awards 2021

The Melon Music Awards 2021 (MMA 2021) has revealed its full lineup of performers! In addition to the previously announced IU, Heize, Lee Mujin, and Lim Young Woong, also performing at the event are MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) from 'How Do You Play?' TXT, THE BOYZ, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls, and STAYC.

Melon Music Awards 2021 will be streamed live on 1theK’s YouTube channel starting at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) on December 4. Ahead of the main event, a pre-show event titled 'MMA The Record' will take place for an hour at 6 pm. Announcer Park Sun Young and comedian Lee Yong Jin will review this year’s Melon chart, announce the Top 10 awards, predict winners of other categories and tease some of the performances fans can look forward to.

Since 2005, Melon has been awarding artists every year based on user data, votes, expert scores, and more. Like last year, Melon Music Awards 2021 (hereafter MMA 2021) will be held online, celebrating the music that received love this past year.

Also, IU will be performing at the Melon Music Awards (MMA) for the first time in four years! For this year’s Melon Music Awards, IU will be performing with the theme of “a door connecting the end of her 20s with the beginning of her 30s.” She will be performing her new song 'strawberry moon' for the first time through a completely live eight-member band version.

