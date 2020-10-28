  1. Home
TXT fans go gaga over band’s latest drop Blue Hour; Say ‘Beomgyu deserves a Nobel peace prize & 2 Grammys’

TXT’s recent release Blue Hour sent the band’s fans into a frenzy since its release yesterday. Scroll down to see the best fan reactions to the song.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: October 28, 2020 01:07 am
One day after releasing the music video to their song Blue Hour, TXT’s fans MOA are head over heels for their comeback MV! For the unversed, on October 26, the group returned with their mini-album minisode1: Blue Hour, which featured the title track Blue Hour. And TXT fans have been tweeting ever since to celebrate and share how amazed they are by the new music video!

 

In case you missed it, the South Korean band TXT released their Blue Hour yesterday. The song featured an energetic dance track of the disco genre, Blue Hour was co-composed and co-written by Slow Rabbit, Kyler Niko, LIL 27 CLUB, and Hitman bang (Bang Si Hyuk). In the song, fans were especially appreciating the catchy synths, rhythmical guitar and bass sound combined with the bright melody which creates an enjoyable track. 

 

The song’s lyrics express the boys’ complex emotions of awe and fear as they look up at the sky at 5:53 p.m, which is the time at which the sun sets in October, the month the song is released. It is also the time at which the sky is most beautiful, and also the time when shadows quickly grow dark.

 

See the fan reactions to Blue Hour below:

Credits : Twitter, Youtube

