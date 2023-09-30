TXT flaunts smoldering gaze in teaser photos for 3rd full album The Name Chapter: Freefall

TXT has dropped a second set of concept photos for their highly anticipated full-length album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. In these latest teasers, the members showcase their stylish allure and exude chic charisma, heightening the excitement surrounding the release.

TXT releases 2nd set of concept pictures

The exceptionally talented group showcases their distinctive visual style and captivating charm in the latest set of teasers, intensifying the excitement and anticipation for the impending release of the album. These new visuals provide a glimpse into the concept of the third album, capturing the cohesive aesthetic that TXT is celebrated for.

In these concept photos, the members strike poses within a warehouse setting surrounded by instruments and venture outside into a scene adorned with small ferns and flowers. The presence of speaker drums and scattered flowers creates an intriguing ambiance. Notably, the members are also captured posing with a dog, adding an element of curiosity about the musical direction of the upcoming album. The overall imagery introduces a magical quality, aligning seamlessly with earlier concept teasers and images that evoke a sense of mystique and connection to the onset of a new fictional universe.

More about The Name Chapter: Freefall

TXT, the five-member K-pop sensation under BIGHIT MUSIC, is set to make a highly anticipated return with their upcoming album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, scheduled for release on October 13. This marks the K-pop group's third studio album in Korean.

Building anticipation, TXT had previously revealed Reality concept images and teasers before dropping the Reality concept film. On September 28, at midnight KST, they unveiled the concept film for The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The film featured an urban setting capturing the essence of everyday life, presenting a perfect teaser for the impending album. The visuals, set against a rainy backdrop, evoked nostalgic memories.

Leading up to the Reality concept film, TXT had released a concept teaser, mood teaser, along with concept photos. The Name Chapter: FREEFALL delves into the themes of Reality, Melancholy, and Clarity, adding an intriguing layer to the group's artistic exploration. Fans can look forward to the unique and captivating elements that TXT is known for in this upcoming album.

