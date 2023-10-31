TXT, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, and more announced as second performing lineup for 2023 MAMA Awards

CJ ENM has announced the second wave of performers who will grace the 2023 MAMA AWARDS, known as the premier K-pop event worldwide. The list includes popular idol groups like LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, TXT, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more. This highly anticipated occasion is slated for November 28 and 29 at Tokyo Dome, an iconic venue. Thanks to the generous support of SAMSUNG Galaxy, music lovers from across the globe are eagerly looking forward to this event.

2023 MAMA Awards announces second lineup

On October 31, 2023, the MAMA Awards revealed its second lineup of performers, including ENHYPEN, &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, EL7Z UP, (G)I-DLE, Kep1er, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, the cast of Street Woman Fighter 2, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be performing on the event.

On the first day, the groups that are lined up for incredible performances are &TEAM, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter 2, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Then, on the second day, the power performances will be continued by BOYNEXTDOOR, EL7Z UP, (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM, and Seventeen.

As previously announced, the 2023 MAMA Awards is set to take place at Tokyo Dome on November 28 and 29. This year's edition guarantees an abundance of exciting performances and unexpected moments. In addition to the live event, the show will be globally broadcast and live-streamed on various platforms, including CJ ENM's music channel Mnet, and its official YouTube channels.

The first lineup for MAMA Awards

On October 24, the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards unveiled its initial lineup of performers. The opening ceremony of the first day promises electrifying performances by groups like INI, JO1, TVXQ, and Xikers. Then, on November 29, the second day, the remarkable performances are scheduled by groups ATEEZ, NiziU, RIIZE, and ZEROBASEONE.

Continuing its tradition of unveiling performer lineups with a touch of uniqueness and flair, MAMA Awards this year opted for a more interactive approach by using a series of quizzes. These games invited internet users to take a guess at the performers. For instance, one part of the puzzle featured a calendar-style sequence of numbers, cleverly arranged by the event organizers. Keen observers were swift to connect the dots, recognizing the numbers based on their alphabetical positions, leading to the revelation of the term "LE SSERAFIM." Similar quizzes were employed to unveil other groups as well.

