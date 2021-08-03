TXT to guest on Jessi's Showterview on THIS date; Reveal concept videos for The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE

MOAs, we have some great news for you! Tomorrow x Together will guest on Jessi's web talk show 'Showterview' on August 19 at 6:30 pm KST (3:00 pm IST), two days after the release of their new repackaged album! For those unversed, Jessi's Showterview is a web show where she invites prominent celebrities for short interviews, heart to heart talk and some interesting games. The show airs on SBS’s Mobidic youtube channel and commenced amidst the pandemic in June 2020. MOAs are excited to see Jessi and Soobin's reunion and expect some fun banter between them in Showterview.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow x Together members have shared an exciting set of concept videos for their upcoming comeback with 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE'! The boys show off their cool, skater moves in the 'handicam' style videos! At the end of the video, the boys write with spray paint 'Loser = Lover' ‘Escape’, ‘TXT’, ‘Balance Game’ and ‘0X1= LOVE SONG (I Know I Love You)’ can be seen on them! We also get solo videos dedicated to the members, who look handsome as they gear up for a 'fight' in the new concept clips.

You can check out the video below:

The expectations for Tomorrow x Together's new album, carrying forward the 'Chaos' chapters! Tomorrow X Together’s previous album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ debuted in the Top 5 of Billboard 200 on June 13 making them the third K-pop group in history to chart two albums within one year! 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' will release on August 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

