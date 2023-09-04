TXT head to Gocheok Sky Dome for the finale of ACT : SWEET MIRAGE world tour; find more details inside

On Monday, TXT (Tomorrow X Together) revealed the venue for their final concert of the ACT: SWEET MIRAGE world tour. BIGHIT MUSIC shared a new poster on Weverse, announcing the concluding dates of TXT's world tour.

Final ACT: SWEET MIRAGE happening in Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul

On September 4th, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled a fresh poster announcing the grand finale of TXT's world tour, ACT: SWEET MIRAGE. The finale concerts are scheduled for December 2nd, Saturday at 6 PM KST, and December 3rd, Sunday at 5 PM KST, and will take place at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Additionally, live streaming options will be available for the concerts.

For those interested in attending in person, VIP seat tickets are priced at around 198,000 won, while general seats are available for 154,000 won. Online streaming options come at 59,400 won for a one-day pass and 110,000 won for a two-day pass. VIP Seat ticket holders will also have the exclusive opportunity to attend the sound check event before the main show.

TXT recent activities

The five-member boy band, signed under BIGHIT MUSIC, kicked off their Sweet Mirage World Tour on March 25. Starting in Seoul, Korea, on March 25th, the group subsequently traveled to Singapore and Japan in April. They then headed to the United States, where they performed until May 27th.

TXT recently took to their social media accounts to announce their upcoming comeback, scheduled for October 2023. TXT will be dropping their third full-length album titled The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13th at 1 p.m. KST. The announcement of their comeback was accompanied by a teaser image for the new album. Pre-orders for the album were kicked off on August 30th at 11 a.m. KST.

Notably, TXT's previous release was in January. Since then, the group contributed a soundtrack titled Goodbye Now for the webtoon Love Revolution.

In addition to their tour and upcoming album, TXT achieved several other significant milestones. They made history as the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza. Furthermore, the group released their documentary, titled Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, exclusively on Disney+. This documentary offered a glimpse behind the scenes of TXT's Lollapalooza performance, and their U.S. concerts, and included exclusive interviews with the members.

With their recent release, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, TOMORROW X TOGETHER not only secured a place within the top 60 on Billboard's Top 200 but also maintained this position for an impressive 6 weeks, marking a personal record for the group.

