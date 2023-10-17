TXT hits homerun with The Name Chapter: FREEFALL as sales surpass 2 million

Tomorrow x Together's latest release The Chapter Name: FREEFALL, reached a new milestone as the album recorded high sales. The album's title track Chasing That Feeling garnered a lot of views and love from fans all over the globe. Here are the details of the sales of their recent album.

Tomorrow X Together's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL surpasses 2 million sales

Tomorrow X Together's album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL was released on October 13. Within 5 days the sales skyrocketed to 2 million sales. According to Hanteo charts, the total sales recorded on the first day were 1,927,363. On October 17, the number surpassed a whopping 2 million. Their last album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION sold 2.1 million units in the first week. The boys have proved their talent and power once more with the high sales number.

More about The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

The album released on October 13 consists of 9 tracks including previous releases Back For More with Anitta and Do It Like That with Jonas Brothers. They also performed the collaboration with the Brazilian singer at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Other tracks are Growing Pain, Back For More (TXT ver.), Dreamer, Deep Down, Happily Ever After, 물수제비 (Skipping Stones) and Blue Spring. The title track Chasing That Feeling received millions of views upon its release and was appreciated for the powerful dance choreography and the amazing melody. The album is in continuation with their previous releaseThe Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

Tomorrow X Together released multiple teaser photos with various concepts to create hype around their album. They met the fans' expectations with their banger album and main track and its music video.

The group consists of five members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group made their debut in 2019 with their album The Dream Chapter: Star with the single Crown.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Chasing That Feeling: TXT unveils mystical universe in mesmerizing NEW teaser