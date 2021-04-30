TXT is coming back with incredible music in their album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE; Pre orders start today
Nothing could make April end more perfect than this. After a rumor of a comeback, agency denying, and then finally breaking the news of a TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s comeback, last night on April 29, Big Hit Music dropped a short comeback album teaser! The group is continuing with their Chapter series, however this time, it isn’t The Dream Chapter, but the Chaos Chapter.
The announcement teaser starts with a glass breaking, some optical illusion that gives way to a big X written, and it ends with their logo “+ x +” but it isn’t vibrant like the previous albums. The group debuted in 2019 with a fun, colorful themed album and continued that theme even with their last EP ‘minisode1: Blue Hour’, released in October 2020. The end scene with the logos is monochromatic, with only the X in between in icy blue color, and a red heart beating inside of it.
Check out the video for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE here:
The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE is a studio album and will be released on May 31, 2021, at 6 PM KST. More information about the album was released a few hours ago. This album has three eerily stunning-looking versions titled WORLD, YOU, and BOY. The album contains a photo book, CD, sticker pack, lyric book, behind book, photocard, Original Story photocard, poster, postcard, and limited photo ticket. There’s also a preorder gift that fans will get!
Take a look below at the official sites where you can pre-order the albums:
We can’t help but think that the group is finally shedding their boyish charms and coming back with a more mysterious concept.
