TXT is coming back with incredible music in their album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE; Pre orders start today

MOAs, gear up! TXT’s comeback is finally here. Read on to know more details below.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2021 12:51 pm
KPop super rookies TXT to make a comeback with The Chaos Chapter FREEZE in May (Pic Credits: News1)
Nothing could make April end more perfect than this. After a rumor of a comeback, agency denying, and then finally breaking the news of a TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s comeback, last night on April 29, Big Hit Music dropped a short comeback album teaser! The group is continuing with their Chapter series, however this time, it isn’t The Dream Chapter, but the Chaos Chapter. 

The announcement teaser starts with a glass breaking, some optical illusion that gives way to a big X written, and it ends with their logo “+ x +” but it isn’t vibrant like the previous albums. The group debuted in 2019 with a fun, colorful themed album and continued that theme even with their last EP ‘minisode1: Blue Hour’, released in October 2020. The end scene with the logos is monochromatic, with only the X in between in icy blue color, and a red heart beating inside of it. 

Check out the video for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE here: 

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE is a studio album and will be released on May 31, 2021, at 6 PM KST. More information about the album was released a few hours ago. This album has three eerily stunning-looking versions titled WORLD, YOU, and BOY. The album contains a photo book, CD, sticker pack, lyric book, behind book, photocard, Original Story photocard, poster, postcard, and limited photo ticket. There’s also a preorder gift that fans will get! 

 

Take a look below at the official sites where you can pre-order the albums:  

 

 

 

 

We can’t help but think that the group is finally shedding their boyish charms and coming back with a more mysterious concept. 

 

Also Read: From BTS’ V & BLACKPINK’s Jennie to EXO’s Kai; Here are our top picks of the most stylish Korean pop icons

 

MOAs, what do you think the concept will be for the upcoming album? Let us know in the comments below!

