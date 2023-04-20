TXT joins BTS for Billboard Top 100 record: Becomes second K-Pop act to spend 11 consecutive weeks on chart

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's latest mini album, 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION,' continues to make waves on the Billboard 200 chart. The album debuted at No. 1 back in February and has held its position as the best-selling album in the United States so far in 2023, in terms of pure sales, across all genres.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER spends 11 consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Top 100

For the week ending on April 22, 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' spent its 11th consecutive week on the Billboard 200, landing at No. 98. This achievement has made TOMORROW X TOGETHER the second K-pop artist in history to chart an album for 11 weeks in the top 100, following in the footsteps of BTS.

Moreover, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is only the second K-pop artist to have three different albums spend 11 weeks each on the Billboard 200, with their 2021 album 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE' and their 2022 mini album 'minisode 2: Thursday’s Child' charting for over 11 weeks each following their respective releases.

In addition to their impressive performance on the Billboard 200, 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' has climbed to No. 3 on Billboard's World Albums chart and continues to hold its positions at No. 8 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 9 on the Top Album Sales chart.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's popularity is also reflected in their position at No. 55 on Billboard's Artist 100, where they have spent a total of 45 non-consecutive weeks on the chart.

On January 27 at 2 p.m. KST, TXT released their fifth mini album, 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION,' which marked their comeback to the music scene. Along with the album, they also dropped the music video for the title track, 'Sugar Rush Ride.'

The lead track 'Sugar Rush Ride' is an upbeat and catchy alternative pop dance tune that features funky guitar and whistle sounds that are guaranteed to get listeners grooving along. The song's lyrics tell the story of a boy who is lured into temptation and can't resist the rush of excitement that comes with it.

The release of 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' and its lead track 'Sugar Rush Ride' marked the comeback of TOMORROW X TOGETHER's impressive musical abilities and further cemented their position as one of the most promising K-pop acts in the industry right now.

