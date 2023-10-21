TXT joins the wacky world of Crayon Shin Chan for epic anime crossover episode

Fans are getting pumped up as TOMORROW X TOGETHER is all set to make a special cameo appearance in one of the most beloved anime series globally- Crayon Shin Chan. TXT will be turning into animated characters for the upcoming episode of Crayon Shin Chan, which is adored by fans.

TXT to feature in Crayon Shin Chan

On October 21 KST, TXT’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that an episode of the long-running popular Japanese animated series Crayon Shin Chan featuring TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT) will be broadcast on TV Asahi on October 28. In this upcoming special episode, the five members of TXT will interact with Shin Chan Nohara and his family, introducing them to the dance challenge for their song Happy Fools (featuring Coi Leray).

The episode will be titled as TXT Is Here. The members recorded their own voices for dialogues in Japanese trying out voice acting for the first time ever. They also recorded a dub version in Korean to aid the Korean audience of the show. The Korean version of the episode will air in Korea at a later date.

Besides the Back For More singers’ appearance in the TV series, the group will also be featured in the Crayon Shin Chan comic. TXT will visit Kasukabe City and meet the Nohara family in an episode scheduled to be released on the Crayon Shin Chan manga website on November 4th. Fans can look forward to special merchandise that showcases cartoon versions of the TXT members within the Crayon Shin Chan brand.

More about Shin Chan

The long-standing Japanese series, which initially premiered more than three decades ago in 1992, was created and illustrated by manga artist Yoshito Usui. Crayon Shin Chan first made its debut in 1990 in a Japanese weekly magazine called Weekly Manga Action, published by Futabasha. Its animated television adaptation began airing on TV Asahi in 1992 and continues to this day, airing on various television networks across the globe with well over 1,000 episodes. The show has been translated and broadcast in 30 languages, reaching audiences in 45 different countries. In India too it is being broadcasted as a beloved children’s cartoon series.

TXT recent activities

TXT recently released their latest album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The album set a new personal record for TXT, as it achieved a substantial number of sales in its debut week. In the first week, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL achieved over 2.2 million units in sales, breaking the record held by the Name Chapter: TEMPTATION earlier this year.

