TXT leader Soobin joins Instagram: See FIRST POST and welcome by Yeonjun

TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin has finally launched his personal Instagram account becoming the second one from the group to do so following oldest Yeonjun. On June 19, Soobin made his account public and was welcomed by fellow bandmate Yeonjun while the rest of the group members took turns congratulating and teasing him for the same.

TXT’s Soobin launches Instagram account

The leader’s personal Instagram seems to be following an interesting theme if his first post is to be believed. Named ‘page.soobin’, the already verified username has been graced by Soobin’s ‘boyfriend coded’ photos. The first post is captioned ‘page.1’ and has a carousel post comprising seven photos of the TOMORROW X TOGETHER leader during a late night stroll. He can be seen posing at the side of a mostly empty street in his casual outfit. Dressed in a black and white long-sleeved top with some light colored denim ripped at the knees over suede boots, Soobin is already rocking the Instagram vibe.

Yeonjun welcoming Soobin to Instagram

The oldest member Yeonjun who was the first from the group to have his own separate Instagram account welcomed the member by sharing the first post by Soobin on his story writing “Congrats congrats ~”. He further boasted about being one of the first followers of his teammate. As of now Yeonjun’s account ‘yawnzzn’ has 14.6 million followers over 65 posts. Other TOMORROW X TOGETHER members shared the news on their Weverse accounts congratulating Soobin and teasing him.

Soobin currently follows on the official TOMORROW X TOGETHER account as well as member Yeonjun from his own. His bio reads, “SOOBIN of TXT from BIGHIT MUSIC”, while his profile picture is the same as his first post. Known to give fans updates about his daily life, and his impromptu thoughts as well as sharing pictures from trips around the world and South Korea with his members and other friends as well as updating MOA about his pet Odi, Soobin’s Instagram comes with a lot of expectations about the star’s daily life as well as his fashion side much like what we are witnessing from Yeonjun.

