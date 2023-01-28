TXT makes strides in latest album sales; BTS’ RM receives the cutest message from leader Soobin

TOMORROW X TOGETHER turned on the green light for achieving a double million seller at the same time as the comeback. According to Hanteo Chart, an album sales tally site on January 28th, TXT's 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION' released on January 27th sold a total of 1,868,919 copies on the same day alone, and became a million seller on the first day of release.

For a K-pop group that sold more than 1.8 million copies on the first day of the release of a new album, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the first K-pop group to add meaning to it since BTS. This is an achievement that exceeds the sales of 918,413 copies on the first day of release of the previous work, 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child', as well as the accumulated sales of 1,806,679 copies in 2022. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is also making remarkable achievements in digital music. The title song 'Sugar Rush Ride' entered Melon's 'Top 100' chart at 11th on January 27th, right after its release, and then ranked 3rd at midnight on the 28th. In addition to this, all the songs in the new album landed in the 'Top 10'.

Soobin’s message to RM:

On the day of the MV release, BTS’ RM put up two photos on Instagram story that showed the latest TXT album and Soobin’s adorable message in it. The message said, “please let us know what you think after listening to our new album, which went through a lot of roadblocks. I'm sure you are receiving many messages and calls as always, so I've chosen not to contact you in-person... Oh, my favorite songs [from your album] are 'No.2' and 'Wild Flower'. After we had a chance to talk... I have been working my very hardest with my teeth clenched. I want to succeed even more, and visit hyung's house one more time... If that opportunity comes, let's talk longer, hyung. I don't know if I can ever become an artist like you, hyung, but I want to at least try my best to become a person like you. Please watch over our team! Thank you.”